PM meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid: 21 September 2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss met Yair Lapid, Prime Minister of Israel, at the UN General Assembly on 21 September.

They discussed the huge opportunities to boost cooperation between the UK and Israel on strategic priorities, including defence, cyber security, trade and green technology.

The Prime Minister informed Prime Minister Lapid about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel.

The Prime Minister welcomed progress on a new Free Trade Agreement and reiterated the UK’s commitment to signing a high-ambition deal which delivers for the digital and services sectors.

The leaders discussed the Middle East Peace Process and regional security, stressing the need for a long-term strategy to contain the threat from Iran.

The Prime Minister also raised the importance of continued international unity in opposition to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including on economic sanctions.

Turning to recent events, she thanked Prime Minister Lapid for his kind condolences on the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen, noting the close ties between British and Israeli people.