PM meeting with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland: 21 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk this evening.

The two leaders began by acknowledging the important partnership between the UK and Poland, particularly on security and defence, and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s steadfast commitment to the Northolt Treaty to strengthen cooperation in both areas.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Tusk for Poland’s leadership and support, adding that his Government stood four-square behind Ukraine and securing a just and lasting peace.

Setting out his ambition to build a closer relationship with the EU, the Prime Minister said he wanted his government to continue the momentum to build a strengthened relationship for the benefit of people and businesses on both sides.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.