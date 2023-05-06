PM meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 6 May 2023

The Prime Minister hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Downing Street this evening, following the Coronation of His Majesty the King.

The leaders remarked on how special the occasion had been and reflected on their conversations with counterparts from across the world.

Discussing the UK’s recent accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his support, and both agreed to use the momentum to further bilateral trade talks.

Looking ahead of the G7 in Hiroshima this month, both welcomed the strong alignment between G7 nations on addressing global challenges and praised Japan’s focus on economic resilience during their presidency.

The leaders also discussed how Canada and the UK could deepen collaboration on defence and security technology, including in cyber security and quantum.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring Ukraine continues to get the support it needs for its defence and reconstruction, now and for years to come. They looked forward to an important summit for NATO at Vilnius.

The leaders looked forward to seeing one another at the G7 later this month.