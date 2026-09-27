PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 27 September 2026

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre to Liverpool today.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Støre for visiting the United Kingdom, and reflected on the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

Both leaders raised the Lunna House strategic defence agreement between the UK and Norway, and how the long term partnership would benefit both countries through good jobs and unparalleled defence cooperation in the North Atlantic.

Norway and the UK were key partners when it came to tackling Russian hybrid aggression, particularly in the maritime domain, both through NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force, they agreed.

The leaders also reflected on their visits to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), and the ongoing international cooperation needed to address the challenges posed by rapidly developing technology.

The Prime Minister said the UK would use its G20 presidency to bring countries together to ensure greater collaboration and continue to drive forward the discussion on how to harness artificial intelligence for good.

They also welcomed the agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland and the United States, signed at UNGA, and the security it brought to the High North.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.