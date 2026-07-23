PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 23 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, this morning.

The leaders began by reflecting on yesterday’s15-year anniversary of the deadly terror attack in Norway. The Prime Minister said he would never forget his visit to the island of Utøya, where 69 people were killed, and the impact that had on him. He added that his thoughts remained with all those impacted by the terrible events of that day.

Reflecting on the strong relationship between the UK and Norway, as NATO and JEF partners, leaders on Ukraine and North Atlantic neighbours, the leaders agreed there was unparalleled common ground between the two countries.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare frigate deal between the UK and Norway also illustrated the depth of the friendship and underlined how strong partnerships abroad could deliver shared security and industrial opportunities for communities at home, the Prime Minister added.

Finally, the Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Støre on Norway’s performance in the World Cup, and hailed the goal-scoring prowess of Erling Haaland.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.