PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 13 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in Gotland today.

The leaders reflected on the discussions over the course of the JEF summit, including on the tragic situation in Israel and the grouping’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

The leaders welcomed the launch of the new Green Industrial Partnership between the UK and Norway.

The ambitious partnership would reinforce energy security and Critical National Infrastructure resilience in the region and bring real benefits to supply chains and economies in both countries, the Prime Minister added.

Discussing recent events in the region, the leaders agreed on the vital need to reinforce security around subsea infrastructure.

They agreed to stay in close touch.