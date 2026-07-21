PM meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain: 21 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez today.

The Prime Minister began by congratulating Spain on their brilliant win at the World Cup on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister welcomed the signing of the Strategic Bilateral Framework as well as the historic UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar. He stressed the importance of building on this momentum to deepen cooperation between the UK and Spain.

The Prime Minister shared his condolences to everyone affected by the recent Spanish wildfires. He thanked Prime Minister Sanchez for Spain’s assistance to affected British nationals and reiterated the UK’s offer for support.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.