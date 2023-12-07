PM meeting with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands: 7 December 2023

This evening the Prime Minister welcomed Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, to Downing Street.

The leaders discussed a range of geopolitical issues, including the situation in the Middle East. They expressed regret at the breakdown of the pause in fighting to release hostages and agreed that it was vital that more aid was able to get into Gaza, including by exploring new routes. They also agreed on the critical importance of preventing regional escalation and a unified effort to prevent attempts to threaten maritime security.

The Prime Minister reflected on his recent conversations with President Zelenskyy and reiterated that support for our Ukrainian allies must remain steadfast throughout the winter and beyond. The leaders remarked on their similar outlook on the situation and welcomed continued close cooperation in supporting the defence of Ukraine.

The leaders agreed on the vital importance of tackling the scourge of illegal migration. The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Rutte on the recent steps the UK has taken on this, including our Rwanda policy and Illegal Migration Act. They agreed to continue to work together through the Calais Group and bilaterally to tackle the issue.

Noting the extensive British and Dutch contribution to European security, the leaders discussed the importance of keeping NATO strong and united as we look ahead to the 2024 Summit in Washington.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Rutte for his leadership over the last thirteen years as the Netherlands’ longest-serving Prime Minister.