PM meeting with Prime Minister Rutte: 24 September 2019

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands at the UN General Assembly today.

They discussed the Brexit talks, and the ideas that the UK has been putting forward.

The Prime Minister underlined that he would prefer to leave the EU with a deal, but that in any event the UK would be leaving on 31 October.

He said that the UK would work energetically to secure a deal, but this would require movement and flexibility from both sides.

They also discussed Iran and the importance of working together and with international partners to reduce tensions in the region and prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapon.