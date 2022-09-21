PM meeting with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth: 21 September 2022

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Jugnauth welcomed recent steps to strengthen the UK-Mauritius relationship, including through the new Security Dialogue and Strategic Trade Partnership.

The leaders had a useful discussion about the future of the British Indian Ocean Territory, covering the ongoing dispute over sovereignty.

They also agreed on the importance of likeminded democracies working together to uphold freedom around the world.