PM meeting with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson: 19 June 2023

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson to Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the strong friendship between the UK and Sweden, including across defence, security, trade and technology.

The Swedish Prime Minister updated on the country’s accession to NATO, and the Prime Minister reiterated that Sweden had the UK’s total support for its full membership of the Alliance.

Reflecting on the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said it was clear they were making progress and thanked Prime Minister Kristersson for his country’s ongoing support to Ukraine.

Discussing wider global challenges, the leaders agreed on the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security and discussed the importance of increasing our cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region.

On illegal migration, the leaders discussed the tragedy in Greece, and the Prime Minister said the incident illustrated the gravity of the problem and the enormous misery it was causing. It underlined why it was important to deter migrants from using unsafe and illegal routes, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.