PM meeting with Prime Minister of Somalia: 29 July 2021

The Prime Minister met with Mohamed Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia, at the Global Education Summit in London today.

They discussed the security situation in Somalia and the UK’s commitment to Somalia’s stability and economic development.

The leaders also spoke about the importance of boosting girls’ access to education in Somalia, and how the UK can support that effort.

They agreed to continue working together and the Prime Minister hoped to see Prime Minister Roble at COP26 in November.