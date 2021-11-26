PM meeting with Prime Minister of Poland: 26 November 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, to Downing Street today.

He reiterated that the United Kingdom is a long-standing ally of Poland, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the face of threats against their border.

They agreed on the importance of European countries working collaboratively to address the migrant crisis and prevent needless human suffering and loss of life.

The leaders also discussed deepening our defence partnership and working closely together through NATO to ensure regional stability. They noted concerning threats against Ukraine, and emphasised our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both leaders welcomed the close economic, social and cultural ties between the British and Polish people, and looked forward to boosting our trading relationship. The Prime Minister set out the United Kingdom’s ongoing concerns about the detrimental impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the fact that it was creating an impediment to the east-west trade on which Northern Ireland’s economy depends.