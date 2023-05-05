PM meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand: 5 May 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, at Downing Street today ahead of His Majesty The King’s Coronation tomorrow.

The leaders welcomed the announcement that New Zealand and the UK’s Free Trade Agreement would come into force this month, agreeing it would unlock huge trading potential for both countries.

Reflecting on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific, the leaders discussed the UK and New Zealand’s shared commitment to uphold stability in the region and how both countries could work closely with partners to improve economic resilience.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Hipkins for New Zealand’s strong commitment to Ukraine and the leaders discussed New Zealand’s contribution to Operation Interflex.

The tangible support offered by New Zealand through that programme was clearly making a difference on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said, welcoming Prime Minister Hipkin’s commitment to extend New Zealand’s training through to 2024.

The leaders also discussed the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will be hosted in Samoa in 2024, and looked forward to working closely with Pacific partners to deliver a successful summit.