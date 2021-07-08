PM meeting with Prime Minister of Montenegro: 7 July 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, to Downing Street this afternoon.

He began by noting this was the first formal bilateral meeting between a UK and Montenegrin Prime Minister, and welcoming the strong relationship between our two countries.

The leaders agreed on the importance of NATO to the UK and Montenegro’s shared security. The Prime Minister highlighted the huge success of HMS Richmond’s visit to Montenegro last month as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Krivokapic discussed the need to tackle serious organised crime in the Western Balkans region. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Krivokapic on the recent steps he has taken to stop cigarette smuggling via Montenegro.

The leaders resolved to continue to work closely together to counter Russia’s malign activity.