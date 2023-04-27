PM meeting with Prime Minister of Italy: 27 April 2023

The Prime Minister hosted Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, at Downing Street today.

The two leaders discussed the close ties between the UK and Italy, including our shared global outlook and close work through the G7 and G20.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s support to Ukraine, including through Interflex, and thanked Prime Minister Meloni for her ongoing support to Ukraine. The leaders agreed that peace could only be achieved on terms that were acceptable to the people of Ukraine.

Reflecting on the shared challenge of illegal migration, the leaders discussed how best to address the global issue through multilateral fora such as the EPC, G7 and G20.

Looking back to their joint announcement around the Global Combat Air Programme last year, both leaders reiterated their commitment to the project and said they looked forward to making tangible progress towards the next generation aircraft system.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.