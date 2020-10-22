PM meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq: 22 October 2020

This morning, the Prime Minister welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his ministers to Downing Street.

They reflected on the UK and Iraq’s historic and close relationship, and resolved to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two nations.

Prime Minister al-Kadhimi described the economic and security challenges facing Iraq and set out his government’s programme of financial reform and stabilisation.

The leaders agreed to work together to address critical political, security and prosperity issues, and the Prime Minister pledged the UK’s support for the Iraqi government as it implements reforms.

They also welcomed the first meeting of the Iraq Economic Contact Group today in London, which will help to drive forward efforts to address the challenges faced by Iraq and create opportunities for the Iraqi people.