PM meeting with Prime Minister of Australia: 5 May 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Downing Street this morning, ahead of His Majesty The King’s Coronation this weekend.

The leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-Australia relationship, across defence, security and trade, and agreed it was driving economic growth and creating jobs across both countries.

Both Prime Ministers welcomed the opportunities the Free Trade Agreement would also bring for young Australian and British workers through the new mobility scheme, which would extend visa lengths and lift age barriers.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s new Defence Strategic Review and the leaders agreed on the importance of democracies working together to diversify supply chains and improve economic resilience.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 later this month and a summer of strong sporting rivalry between the UK and Australia during The Ashes and FIFA Women’s World Cup.