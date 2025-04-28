PM meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa of the Palestinian Authority: 28 April 2025

The Prime Minister met with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Mustafa this afternoon in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his sincere condolences for the appalling loss of life in Gaza. He said that the UK does not support the resumption in hostilities, which are in nobody’s interests. He added that the UK will continue to press for a return to the ceasefire as a first step to a lasting peace, and reiterated that the return of humanitarian aid into Gaza is critical.

He also said that we must not lose sight of the situation in the West Bank, where unlawful settlement and violence is of deep concern.

Discussing the Arab Plan for Gaza, the Prime Minister shared the UK’s support for the Palestinian Authority’s reform programme, which he said is critical. The leaders agreed that a strategic political framework will be necessary as part of the implementation of a two-state solution, and that Hamas must have no role in Gaza’s governance.

They both agreed that the UK would continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority and regional partners to find a constructive way forward, and deliver lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.