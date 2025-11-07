PM meeting with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados: 6 November 2025
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Mottley met at the COP30 summit in Belém.
The Prime Minister reiterated his concern for those affected in the wider region as a consequence of Hurricane Melissa. He said the devastating scenes were an urgent and sobering reminder of why we cannot – and we will not – stand by and wait to tackle climate change.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of international engagement on this urgent challenge, including accelerating action on reducing emissions from methane and on scaling up innovative international finance.