PM meeting with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 2 March 2025

The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Downing Street this morning, their third meeting since July. The meeting came ahead of the Prime Minister convening international leaders in London today to discuss how partners can work with the USA to move forward to a lasting peace for a sovereign Ukraine. They agreed on the importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges.

They had a warm and constructive discussion, agreeing the strength of the UK-Italy relationship is as vital now as it has ever been. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.

The two leaders acknowledged positive progress made since their last meeting in joint working to tackle irregular migration. They agreed secure borders are a bedrock of a secure economy. They noted the significance of recent successful joint operations to disrupt smuggling gangs and agreed there is greater opportunity to disrupt gangs upstream at source when countries work together. They will strengthen cooperation to share intelligence and data, such as through Europol. The Prime Ministers committed to continue to work closely together in these areas.

The two Prime Ministers committed to staying in close contact to take today’s discussion forward at pace.