PM meeting with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 12 November 2026

The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today at the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

The leaders discussed the strong partnership between the two countries, from defence and security to migration, and the importance of working closely together on their common agenda to deliver change for ordinary people.

Highlighting the value of closer ties with the EU, the Prime Minister outlined his vision to boost relations for the long-term. They discussed the ways in which a closer long-term relationship could deliver practical benefits and cut costs for families at home.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister welcomed Italy’s steadfast support and the leaders reflected how best to address Ukraine’s urgent needs.

Turning to GCAP, the Prime Minister set out how the UK was focused on delivering a next generation fighter jet with Italy and Japan, and welcomed the progress being made both as a trilateral and with other interested partners.

The leaders look forward to continuing their discussions during EPC and to building on their already very positive partnership.