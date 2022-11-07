PM meeting with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 07 November 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh today.

The leaders had a positive discussion on a range of shared issues and priorities, including tackling illegal migration and people smuggling gangs.

Reflecting on the UN climate summit, they noted the importance of addressing climate change for our long-term security and prosperity.

The Prime Minister highlighted the shock to global energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the leaders agreed to continue to take strong action to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account for its actions.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Meloni welcomed the opportunity to meet at the start of their respective premierships and looked forward to working closely together, building on the strong partnership between the UK and Italy.