PM meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan: 14 June 2024

The Prime Minister met with Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, at the G7 Summit in Italy.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to the State Visit of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress to the UK later in the month.

The two leaders reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Hiroshima Accord, the significant progress made in delivering on its commitments, and discussed continued areas of deeper cooperation including on AI.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for Japan’s steadfast support for the UK’s accession to CPTPP and reaffirmed the close friendship between the UK and Japan.