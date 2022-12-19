PM meeting with Prime Minister Kariņš of Latvia: 19 December 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Krišjānis Kariņš in Riga today to thank the Latvian leader for hosting a successful Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the already strong defence cooperation between the UK and Latvia. Both agreed on the importance on continuing to strengthen that cooperation in the future.

Discussing the opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties, including in the digital and medical technology industries, the leaders agreed to work together to accelerate the trade relationship between both nations.

The Prime Minister added that he hoped to welcome Prime Minister Kariņš to the UK soon, where there is a large Latvian diaspora community.