PM meeting with Prime Minister Juri Ratas of Estonia: 27 July 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met the Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas at the Salzburg Festival.

Prime Minister Ratas expressed his appreciation for the deployment of UK troops to NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Estonia. The Prime Minister underlined our ongoing support for Estonia’s and Europe’s collective security.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s proposals for our future relationship with the EU. Both leaders agreed on the particular importance of continued security and defence cooperation.

The Prime Minister updated on the investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess and thanked Prime Minister Ratas for Estonia’s solidarity following the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury. They agreed that the response had been an important signal of European unity.