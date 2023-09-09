PM meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth of Mauritius: 9 September 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the G20 Summit in Delhi today.
They discussed enhancing opportunities for cooperation between their two countries, as Commonwealth partners, in areas of shared interest, including strengthening trade and tackling the impact of climate change.
They also assessed the progress made so far in the negotiations between Mauritius and the UK on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory/the Chagos Archipelago.
Both Prime Ministers agreed to meet again soon.