The Prime Minister met Rob Jetten, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, today in Amsterdam.

The Prime Minister began by welcoming the enduring strength of the UK-Netherlands relationship, underlining his desire to further strengthen the bond between the two countries. This included even closer cooperation across areas like security, trade, and the development of innovative technology such as AI, the Prime Minister explained.

Reflecting on yesterday’s UK-EU Summit, the Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Jetten for the Netherlands’ support in securing a win-win deal for Britain and the EU. He noted how the collaborative approach taken in negotiations delivered an agreement that will bring benefits to ordinary people across every part of the UK and Europe.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, both leaders agreed on the vital need to keep the pressure up on Russia to bring Putin to the negotiations table. They committed to continue working closely together to give Ukraine the support it needs to resist Russia’s illegal invasion and secure a lasting, durable peace.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.