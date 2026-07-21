PM meeting with Prime Minister Jetten of the Netherlands: 21 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten today.

The Prime Minister began by outlining his desire to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Netherlands to deliver for people in both countries. The Prime Minister also reflected on his own personal family ties to the nation.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Amphibious Transport Ship deal signed at the NATO summit in Ankara which will support hundreds more skilled jobs in the UK. The Prime Minister outlined his interest to build on that work and step up the two nations’ defence and security cooperation.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine and underscored there would be no change in the UK’s approach. He thanked Prime Minister Jetten for The Netherlands’ strong support for Ukraine.

Moving on to the Middle East, the two leaders agreed on the importance of working together, and with allies, to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders also discussed their shared ambitions around greater cooperation on technology and AI, with both leaders placing high importance on this work having appointed Ministers for AI.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising his commitment to rebuilding EU relations and to working with the Netherlands as a trusted partner.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.