PM meeting with Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir: 2 May 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland to Downing Street for the first time on Thursday morning, building on their meeting at the Northern Future Forum in Oslo in October.

The leaders reiterated their shared ambition to continue close cooperation between the UK and Iceland after Brexit. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir for formalising our mutual commitment through continuity agreements. She also gave an update on the UK’s exit from the EU and talks with the Opposition to find a way forward that Parliament can support.

The Prime Minister welcomed Iceland’s forthcoming chairmanship of the Arctic Council and looked forward to working closely on shared environmental priorities, including reducing plastic pollution.

They also spoke about the importance of improving cybersecurity and progress on tackling online harms and modern slavery.