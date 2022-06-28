PM meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: 28 June 2022

The Prime Minister met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the G7 Summit in Germany today.

The leaders began by praising the strength of UK-Japan relations. They both welcomed the lifting of UK import restrictions on products originating in Fukushima tomorrow.

The Prime Minister praised Prime Minister Kishida for his staunch support for the Ukrainian people in opposition to Putin’s barbarism in Ukraine. They agreed that the unity of thought between G7 leaders on this issue has strengthened Ukraine’s hand in the war and will continue to do so.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s support for rule of law and sovereignty everywhere in the world. Democratic leaders must stand together in opposition to challenges to our values. The leaders agreed to continue to work to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Kishida agreed that the work the UK and Japan are doing together to develop the next generation of fighter planes is hugely valuable to our countries and will form the basis of UK-Japan cooperation for a generation to come.

They agreed to explore ways of deepening the UK-Japan relationship further, harnessing our shared global leadership in areas like science and technology.