PM meeting with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 16 September 2026

The Prime Minister met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this evening, before the two leaders watched their football club Everton play.

The leaders began by underscoring the close cooperation between the UK and Canada and emphasised the importance of building similar close ties with European partners, particularly on trade and defence.

The Prime Minister welcomed Canada becoming the first observer nation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) this summer, as the leaders discussed strengthening defence cooperation and the complementary work of the Multilateral Defence Mechanism and the Defence Security Resilience Bank.

The leaders also discussed the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, agreeing on the importance of governments and the technology sector working together to address shared concerns and protect online safety.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.