PM meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel: 5 September 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Downing Street today.

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to a strong UK-Israel relationship, including through trade, cooperation on intelligence and security and cultural links between the two countries.

Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilising Iranian behaviour. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Netanyahu also discussed the Middle East Peace Process. The Prime Minister said that he looks forward to seeing the US Administration’s detailed proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement that addresses the legitimate concerns of both parties.