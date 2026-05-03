PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 3 May 2026

The Prime Minister met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon, ahead of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for their remarkable courage and strength in the face of Russia’s ongoing attacks.

The leaders discussed Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield, and the President updated on the latest from the frontline.

Both agreed on the importance of stepping up defence industrial collaboration with European partners to defend Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The leaders also reiterated the need to prepare and protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of next winter to boost the country’s resilience to Russia’s ongoing barbaric attacks.

Turning to negotiations, the leaders discussed Ukraine’s efforts to secure a durable peace and underlined the importance of maintaining and accelerating sanctions to force Russia to the negotiating table.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again tomorrow.