PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 22 September 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon at UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister reflected on his meeting with President Trump earlier in the day and welcomed the passing of the Graham Bill last week.

The leaders discussed the tough winter ahead, and the proposal for an energy ceasefire. The Prime Minister condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine and said the UK was four-square behind Ukraine.

Turning to peace negotiations, the President updated the Prime Minister on the latest and leaders underlined the need for Putin to take part in meaningful talks to end the war.

That included the need to keep increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions to ensure he came to the table, both agreed.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.