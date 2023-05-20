PM Meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 20 May 2023

The Prime Minister met Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy this evening at the G7 Summit in Japan.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Zelenskyy’s visit to the G7 as an historic moment and a demonstration of the international community’s steadfast support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Following their discussion at Chequers earlier this week, the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance needed to win the war and secure a just peace.

The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on the very positive progress at the G7 so far, including new sanctions against Russia and the provision of fighter jets.

The leaders looked forward to progressing talks with G7 countries and other partners on support for Ukraine and action against Russia’s destabilising and illegal behaviour.