PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 October 2026

The Prime Minister welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on their call on Saturday, and Russia’s blatant indiscriminate attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure since President Trump called for an energy ceasefire.

It was clear that Russia had no interest in peace, the leaders underlined.

Turning to how Ukraine’s allies could step up support, particularly in response to Russia’s barrage of jet-powered drones, the Prime Minister set out the UK’s latest package of Lightweight Multirole Missiles.

The UK would continue to develop innovative military solutions for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, including retrofitting British capability onto equipment gifted from other partners, the Prime Minister added.

On long range missiles, the leaders discussed how the UK could accelerate defensive support to Ukraine ahead of the winter.

The UK would also continue its diplomatic efforts to support international supplies of defensive equipment too, the Prime Minister added.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.