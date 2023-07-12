PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 12 July 2023

The Prime Minister met President Zelenskyy at NATO this morning.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the front lines.

They discussed the increasing progress of the counteroffensive, and the Prime Minister outlined a new package of UK support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister welcomed the fact that the MAP requirement for Ukraine had now been removed, smoothing the path to full NATO membership in the future.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of the security arrangements to be announced by the G7 this afternoon.

They marked a new high point in support from the international community and would give Ukraine an even greater level of endurance against Russian aggression, the Prime Minister said.

Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for NATO membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible.