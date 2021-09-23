PM meeting with President Zelenskyy: 22 September 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly.
The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both leaders agreed on the importance of the support UK Armed Forces give to the Ukrainian military through Operation Orbital.
The Prime Minister commended Ukraine’s ambition on climate and the leaders discussed ways the UK can support Ukraine to transition away from fossil fuels.
He also welcomed President Zelenskyy’s wider reform agenda, which is a crucial component of Ukraine’s future ambitions.