Press release

PM meeting with President Zelenskyy: 22 September 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
23 September 2021

The Prime Minister met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both leaders agreed on the importance of the support UK Armed Forces give to the Ukrainian military through Operation Orbital.

The Prime Minister commended Ukraine’s ambition on climate and the leaders discussed ways the UK can support Ukraine to transition away from fossil fuels.

He also welcomed President Zelenskyy’s wider reform agenda, which is a crucial component of Ukraine’s future ambitions.

Published 23 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do