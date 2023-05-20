PM meeting with President Yoon Suk-Yeolof: 20 May 2023

The Prime Minister met the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk-Yeol, at the G7 Summit today.

In the 140th year of diplomatic relations, the leaders reflected on the deep and historic partnership between the UK and Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister expressed admiration for Seoul’s global leadership, particularly on defence, security and technology. They discussed North Korea’s deeply destabilising regional activity and agreed on the importance of the DPRK abiding by its international commitments.

The Prime Minister set out the UK’s foreign policy focus on the Indo-Pacific, as demonstrated through our accession to CPTPP, AUKUS agreement and ASEAN dialogue partner status.

The leaders agreed to work at pace towards a much deeper partnership between the UK and Republic of Korea, focused on defence, cyber, technology - including semiconductors - and economic growth.