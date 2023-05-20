PM Meeting with President Widodo of Indonesia: 20 May 2023

The Prime Minister met President Joko Widodo of Indonesia at the G7 Summit in Japan this morning.

The leaders discussed the significant opportunities to grow trade and investment between the UK and Indonesia, particularly in renewable energy and new solar and hydrogen projects.

The Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia’s recent progress in addressing deforestation and their active participation the Forest & Climate Leaders Partnership launched at COP27 in Glasgow.

The leaders also discussed increasing UK engagement in the Indo-Pacific, including coordination with ASEAN, and wider regional security issues.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Jakowi’s assured leadership of the G20 last year and looked forward to their continued collaboration on issues like Ukraine, as they look ahead to the next G20 Summit in India.