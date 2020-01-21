PM meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya: 21 January 2020

The Prime Minister met Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Downing Street this afternoon.

President Kenyatta was in London to attend yesterday’s UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the listing of Kenya’s first green bond at the London Stock Exchange which took place yesterday.

The leaders agreed on the need for a new strategic partnership between the UK and Kenya. They particularly emphasised the importance of collaboration on climate change, ahead of COP26.

They also discussed concerns regarding the threat from Al Shabaab and the need to work together to promote safety and security in the region.