PM meeting with President Tayyip Erdoğan: 21 September 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the UN General Assembly on 21 September.

Their discussions focused on the conflict in Ukraine, including the impact of recent Ukrainian territorial gains and success in pushing back the Russian invasion. The Prime Minister said the message was clear – Kyiv can and will win, and the international community must support Ukrainian sovereignty.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Erdoğan on his role in securing vital grain exports through the Black Sea, and support for critical NATO enlargement in the face of new threats.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the deepening of UK-Turkish bilateral ties in recent years, including a substantial increase in trade and investment and new defence cooperation.

The leaders discussed opportunities to further develop the partnership between our countries in clean energy, including nuclear power, and cutting-edge defence technology and trade.