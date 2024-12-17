PM meeting with President Stubb of Finland and Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 17 December 2024

The Prime Minister met the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, in a trilateral meeting following the Joint Expeditionary Force summit today.

The leaders reflected on a broad range of shared global challenges, including how to shore up European security in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia.

It was vital to consolidate and increase support for Ukraine, as the frontline of European security, the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on the JEF, the Prime Minister said it was a prime example of greater cooperation and collaboration to meet the threats of the 21st century.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.