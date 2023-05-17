PM meeting with President of the European Commission: 16 May 2023

The Prime Minister met European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland today.

They agreed on the importance of ongoing trade and other links between the UK and EU through the framework of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement for driving mutual economic growth.

The Prime Minister updated President Von der Leyen on President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK yesterday. The leaders agreed on the need to sustain our support to Ukraine at this pivotal moment, including through sanctions on Russia. They agreed this week’s G7 Summit in Japan will be a moment to demonstrate the unity of international support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and President Von der Leyen underlined that the UK and EU have a shared interest in tackling cross-border crime and people trafficking.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between the EU and UK on migration through developing a new working arrangement between UK agencies and Frontex, enabling us to work together on critical operational and strategic challenges including the situation in the Channel.

UK and EU teams will now discuss the details and operationalisation of this new working arrangement.