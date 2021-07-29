PM meeting with President of Nigeria: 29 July 2021

The Prime Minister met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the Global Education Summit in London today.

They discussed efforts to boost trade and investment between our two countries, including in the areas of clean technology and sustainable infrastructure.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming president Buhari to COP26 in Glasgow in November, and encouraged Nigeria to commit to no new coal power ahead of the Summit.

The leaders also discussed security issues, including ongoing instability in parts of Nigeria, and cooperation in the global fight against COVID-19.