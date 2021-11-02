PM meeting with President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi: 2 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with the President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, at COP26 today.

They welcomed a new partnership on supporting the Congo Basin’s rich tropical forests agreed this morning in Glasgow, and a pledge from more than 110 leaders to halt and reverse deforestation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the United Kingdom’s commitment to support the Democratic Republic of Congo to take full advantage of new clean technology and investments in sustainable infrastructure development, noting the country’s huge economic potential.

They also discussed wider regional security issues in West Africa and efforts to stabilise the situation in the east of DRC. The Prime Minister and President Tshisekedi agreed to continue working closely together on climate, biodiversity and social and economic development.