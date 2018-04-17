PM meeting with President of Cyprus: 17 April 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus earlier today.

The President updated the Prime Minister on recent discussions on achieving a settlement in Cyprus. The Prime Minister emphasised our strong support for a comprehensive settlement and said the UK stood ready to play its part.

The Prime Minister thanked President Anastasiades for their backing in the European Council for the strong statement on the recent Salisbury attacks and for their ongoing support as the UK works with its allies to reinforce our collective security.

They agreed on the need to maintain the close relationship on defence and security and the Prime Minister said she looked forward to strengthening this through greater co-operation across a range of activities, including military training and search and rescue.

The Prime Minister thanked President Anastasiades for Cyprus’ engagement in the Brexit talks so far and said she was keen to maintain and enhance the strong relationship between the two countries as we leave the European Union.

They agreed on the importance of reaching an agreement on the legal framework for our Sovereign Base Areas following our exit from the European Union to avoid any negative impact on Cypriots living and working on the bases.