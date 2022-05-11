PM meeting with President Niinistö of Finland: 11 May 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki this evening ahead of signing a security agreement with the nation on behalf of the UK.

Both leaders discussed the barbaric invasion of Ukraine, which they agreed had changed the equation of European security.

The Prime Minister set out the United Kingdom’s staunch support of Finland’s sovereign right to make decisions about its future without fear or influence. He made clear that Finland could depend on the United Kingdom’s unequivocal and steadfast support.

As two democratic, northern European nations, the UK and Finland shared common challenges, and would stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the face of traditional and hybrid threats, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed the importance of energy security and how both nations could boost trade ties.

The Prime Minister and President Niinistö said they looked forward to even closer military collaboration and agreed to stay in close touch.