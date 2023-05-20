PM meeting with President Macron of France: 20 May 2023

The Prime Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima today.

The leaders welcomed the strong unity of purpose at the G7 on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and our collective approach to the economic threat posed by China.

They discussed how the UK and France can continue to support Ukraine’s defence, including providing military aid and longer-term security assistance, and agreed to remain in close contact ahead of the NATO Summit.

The Prime Minister and President Macron highlighted progress on joint work to tackle illegal migration in the Channel, building on the successful UK-France Summit earlier this year. They committed to delivering all elements of the ambitious package agreed in March to help stop the boats and tackle people smugglers preying on the vulnerable.

Following discussions earlier in the day at the G7 on economic security, the leaders also discussed online safety and emerging technologies.